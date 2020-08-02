Braves beat Mets 4-0 for 5th win in row; Cespedes opts out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATLANTA — Kyle Wright and the Atlanta bullpen combined on a 10-hit shutout and the Braves won their fifth in a row, beating the Mets 4-0 Sunday and blanking a New York lineup that found out late that slugger Yoenis Céspedes had opted out of playing any more this season.

Wright pitched scoreless ball for 3 1/3 innings despite allowing five hits and issuing four walks. Tyler Matzek (1-0), A.J. Minter, Shane Greene and Mark Melancon blanked New York over the final 5 2/3 innings to send the Mets to their fifth consecutive loss.

"They've been really good. We've put a lot on them," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said of his bullpen. "It's been all hands on deck. They have been better than expected. Thank goodness because we needed it. Everyone who came out of the bullpen was huge."

The Mets released a statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the early innings that said Céspedes, 34, wasn't at the ballpark and the team had been unable to contact him. Van Wagenen said after the game the organization was notified by Céspedes' agent during the loss that he had decided to opt out for "for COVID-related reasons."

Atlanta has won five in a row against the Mets overall.