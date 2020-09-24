Braves beat Marlins again 9-4, but Fried hurt in 1st inning

ATLANTA — Max Fried sat glumly in the dugout after the first inning, pondering another potential blow to the Atlanta Braves' beleaguered rotation with the NL playoffs just a week away.

Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer and the Braves cruised to their third straight win over the Miami Marlins, 9-4 on Wednesday night in a game overshadowed by Fried's early exit with an ankle injury.

The Braves ace was making his final regular-season start for the NL East champions, hoping to boost his Cy Young Award credentials ahead of starting Game 1 in the first-round series. He lasted only only one inning, tweaking an ankle while fielding a bunt down the third-base line by Starling Marte.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said he didn't think the injury was serious, but he didn't want to take any chances given the problems putting together an effective rotation after Fried.

"He wanted to give it a try," Snitker said. "But I was like, 'If you don't think you can go, we're not going to screw around with anything like that.' All we need is for him to go out there, try to get by and hurt his arm."

While Fried didn't appear to be hurt on the bunt, he wasn't the same pitcher after the play.