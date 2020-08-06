Braves beat Blue Jays 10-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried boosted Atlanta's depleted rotation by allowing only one run in six innings, Austin Riley hit a three-run homer and the Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 on Tuesday night.

Riley pulled a 3-2 pitch from Matt Shoemaker into the Blue Jays' bullpen behind the left-field wall in the fifth.

It was the third homer allowed by Shoemaker (0-1), following shots by Matt Adams and Tyler Flowers in the second.

Fried (2-0) was thrust into the role of staff ace when Mike Soroka suffered a torn right Achilles tendon on Monday night, ending his season.

"I'm sure he had some emotions with his buddy going down last night, and I'm sure he felt he needed to step up and he sure did," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Fried downplayed his new designation as staff ace.

"We've got a lot of really good guys," he said.

Flowers said Fried now is the clear leader.

"When Soroka was healthy, it was 1a and 1b," he said.