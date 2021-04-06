Braves acquire infielder Arcia from Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired infielder Orlando Arcia from the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.

Arcia had been the Brewers' starting shortstop from 2018-20, but was expected to split time between shortstop and third base this year in more of a utility role.

Arcia brings infield depth to the Braves.

The 26-year-old Arcia has gone 1 for 11 so far this season after hitting .260 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 59 games last year. He has batted .244 with a .293 on-base percentage, 42 homers and 180 RBIs in 542 regular-season games.

