BRAVES 8, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Austin Riley homered and Ehire Adrianza drove in the go-ahead run with the first of four straight bases-loaded walks as Atlanta scored six times in the eighth inning to complete a three-game sweep of St. Louis.

Atlanta’s rally came against a Cardinals bullpen that couldn’t hold a lead for the second straight night.

Riley’s two-out, two-run homer off Giovanny Gallegos (5-5) in the eighth tied it at 4 and denied Wade LeBlanc his first win in more than a year. The homer came one night after Gallegos gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning while taking the loss.

Gallegos was pulled for Alex Reyes after giving up a double to Dansby Swanson. Reyes hit the first batter he faced with a pitch and then walked four straight, including Adrianza, Stephen Vogt and Ozzie Albies with the bases loaded to stretch the lead. Justin Miller took over, only to walk Jorge Soler to plate another run.

Edgar Santana (1-0) got the win.

