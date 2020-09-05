Brandon Jones takes lead late to win Darlington Xfinity race

Hamlin quickly moved behind Chastain after a final restart with 21 laps left. The NASCAR Cup Series driver stalked Chastain much of the way, several times pulling alongside before falling back to second.

Hamlin finally grabbed the lead with two laps left. Chastain wasn't done, bumping Hamlin from behind to cause both to lose momentum — enough for Jones to push on past for the victory.

Jones said he only thought about getting a better exit out of the turn than his competitors.

"I did it at Kansas when I won, and that's what came to mind," Jones said. "I knew I need to back the entry up whenever they were racing really hard, and that was my only option, to try to get a better exit than them."

Chastain held on for second, Ryan Sieg was third, Riley Herbst fourth and Hamlin fifth.

It was the second straight year Hamlin had a hard-luck Xfinity finish at Darlington. He was disqualified in 2019 after crossing the line first when his car was found to be out of regulation.

This time, Hamlin said he had no choice but to make a move with laps running out.