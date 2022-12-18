Branchville celebrates Christmas

BRANCHVILLE — Branchville’s recent Christmas Craft Fair and Parade was a community delight, with the town coming out to see the floats, the Miss Raylroad Daze girls and Santa Claus himself.

Around twenty floats and groups made up the parade, with Mayor Frank Dickson leading it through town.

Branchville’s school band played Christmas carols on its way through town, while several groups followed behind tossing candy to the children and the young at heart.

The town’s fire department brought up the rear, playing several songs through their sirens while Santa waved to those in attendance before he made his way to Branch Junction to sit with the children and ask what they wanted for Christmas.

Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples organized the craft fair to go along with the town’s parade in her continued effort to help build a stronger sense of community among those who live in Branchville.

Peeples plans to bring more events to Branchville next year as well, and is open to ideas from her constituents.