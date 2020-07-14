Branchville candidates will likely face runoff in close race; Bamberg city results unavailable
0 comments
breaking

Branchville candidates will likely face runoff in close race; Bamberg city results unavailable

  • 0
Voting ballot box illustration

Two candidates for Branchville Town Council will likely face a runoff after Tuesday’s election.

Tommy Connelly received 48 votes and Glenn Miller Sr. received 47.

The election was to fill the town council seat formerly held by the late Donny Connelly, who stepped down from the position due to health complications. The seat has a remaining term of two years.

Also, the results of Bamberg’s city council seat election were unavailable at press time. However, Wade Wise was the only candidate to file for the position.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Both elections had been postponed because of the coronavirus.

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BF planning future around reader

DEAR HARRIETTE: I just graduated from college, and my partner moved in with me at my parents' house because of quarantine. This has deepened o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News