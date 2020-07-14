Branchville candidates will likely face runoff in close race; Bamberg city results unavailable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two candidates for Branchville Town Council will likely face a runoff after Tuesday’s election.

Tommy Connelly received 48 votes and Glenn Miller Sr. received 47.

The election was to fill the town council seat formerly held by the late Donny Connelly, who stepped down from the position due to health complications. The seat has a remaining term of two years.

Also, the results of Bamberg’s city council seat election were unavailable at press time. However, Wade Wise was the only candidate to file for the position.

Both elections had been postponed because of the coronavirus.

