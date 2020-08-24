Boys, girls can benefit from HPC vaccine

Dear Reader : You're referring to the vaccination for human papillomavirus, or HPV. And you're correct that the vaccination is important for both girls and boys. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States, and it can lead to several types of cancer later in life. About 80 million people in the U.S. are currently infected with some type of the virus. About 14 million more, mostly teens and young adults, become infected every year.

HPV refers to a group of more than 200 related viruses. Of these, more than 40 are spread through direct sexual contact. The majority of HPV infections clear up on their own, often in about two years. The rest, however, can linger. They can lead to health problems that range from mild to life-threatening. Some cause genital warts and are considered to be low-risk. Others can cause cancers in different parts of the body. In women, certain types of HPV can cause cancer of the cervix, vulva and vagina. In fact, most cases of cervical cancer are associated with HPV. In men, the viruses can cause penile cancer. They can also lead to anal cancer, and to cancers of the mouth and throat, each of which can occur in either gender. Men can also be carriers of the types of HPV that put women at risk.