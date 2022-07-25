Boyfriend's father taking his anger out on me

Dear Annie: I'm a 45-year-old woman, and my boyfriend is 36. His family loves me, except for his dad. I don't know what I have done for him to dislike me. I should say that at one point, in the past, he used to like me.

When my boyfriend's mom was diagnosed with cancer, I was there each time she was in the hospital. My boyfriend and I would take turns with his dad staying at the hospital overnight so she was never alone.

When she was sent home from hospice, I quit working and spent a month at their home taking care of her, including cooking and cleaning. When she did pass, I was the one making everyone comfortable and helping with breakfast and dinner. I even stayed another week after to make sure my boyfriend and his dad were OK.

Whenever I would see his father, I would say hi and ask how he was doing, but he would just ignore me and give me a "How dare you speak to me?" look. I'm now to the point where I just don't want to be around him. Last time my boyfriend went to his dad's for a gathering, he invited me but I turned him down. I explained that I know I am not welcome there by his father. But I did tell him to go and have fun.

I don't know why his dad dislikes me so much, and whenever my boyfriend asks, he just rolls his eyes. What can I do? What should I do? -- Dazed with Confusion

Dear Dazed with Confusion: You can't control how he treats you, but you can control how you react to him. Understand that this man lost his wife. He is probably grieving tremendously. It is possible that he associates you with his wife's death and is taking out his pain on you. Is it fair to you? No, not at all.

But the understanding that he is acting rude or mean toward you will hopefully help you gain some perspective and not take it so personally. It might also be worth having a direct conversation with him yourself and just acknowledge his loss and ask him if there is anything you can do to become friends again.