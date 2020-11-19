Boyfriend texts female friend back but not me

Dear Annie: A few months ago, I found out that my boyfriend was messaging a girl. He says she is just a friend. I've asked where he knows her from, but he brushes it off. I believe him that she's just a friend, but what bothers me is that the whole time this was happening, he would tell me that he was too busy to reply to me. He does work a lot so I've tried not to be understanding.

However, it hurts me that he took the time to reply to her messages during his workday while saying that he didn't have time to reply to mine. It has been two months since I discovered this, and I am still very upset. -- Not Over It

Dear Not Over It: His texting a female friend is not the core issue, as you seem to acknowledge. The core issue is your feeling devalued by his lack of communication. Put the emphasis squarely on that. Let him know your needs -- for instance, "I would feel loved and important if you could respond within a few hours of my texting you, even if it's just to say that you're too busy to respond." Without good communication, even the smallest of things can fester and infect the relationship. With good communication, couples can heal the most painful wounds. So, get talking.