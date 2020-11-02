Boyfriend refuses to vote

DEAR HARRIETTE: I am in an interracial relationship and have been for four years. With the election coming up, my boyfriend, who is white, told me that he will not be voting because he does not support either of the candidates. I told him how important it is to vote and that we should exercise our right. I offered to let him come with me so we can vote together.

He then shared that, if he were required to vote, then he would most likely vote for Trump. He says he doesn't particularly agree with Trump's views, but he also does not agree with Biden's views. I told him that in the interest of our interracial relationship, Biden is more on our side, so we should support him together. My boyfriend strongly disagreed and dropped the conversation. What does this mean? I'm having trouble processing and coming to terms of what this conversation meant. -- Interracial Voter

DEAR INTERRACIAL VOTER: This election is more polarizing than any I have seen in my lifetime. While I am not going to tell you who you or your boyfriend should vote for, I will say that it is smart to talk about the specific views that each candidate has on issues that matter to you.