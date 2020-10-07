 Skip to main content
Bowman in the No. 48
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman had little interest in the iRacing phenomenon at the start of the pandemic because he is not very good at gaming.

But he used it to show some personality and spotlight his dogs, Finn and Roscoe.

Bowman on Tuesday was named by Hendrick Motorsports as the replacement for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Chevrolet, and the personality he showed while iRacing was a selling point for sponsor Ally.

