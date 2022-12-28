BOWL ROUNDUP

Duke beats UCF 30-13 in Military Bowl

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for 173 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and Duke wrapped up an impressive first season under Mike Elko with a 30-13 victory over UCF in the Military Bowl. The Blue Devils have won four consecutive bowl games, although this was their first appearance in one since 2018. Jordan Moore ran for a touchdown in the first quarter, and then Duke took control in the second. UCF lost three of its final four games this season. John Rhys Plumlee managed only 28 yards passing in the first half and 182 for the game.

Wisconsin beats Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — Braelon Allen ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Wisconsin withstood Oklahoma State’s second-half push in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for a 24-17 victory Tuesday night. The Badgers (7-6) dominated the first half with stifling defense, building a 17-point lead as new coach Luke Fickell stalked the sideline and interim coach Jim Leonhard called the shots. Wisconsin got stuck in the slippery turf at Chase Field in the second half, unable to generate much of anything on offense while the Cowboys (7-6) found a rhythm when they had the ball. Cedrick Dort ended Oklahoma State’s momentum by intercepting Garret Rangel’s pass with three minutes left, preserving the Badgers’ eighth win in their past nine bowl games.

ECU's Ahlers throws Birmingham Bowl-record 5 TD passes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw a Birmingham Bowl-records five touchdown passes and accounted for a game-record six TDs to help East Carolina beat Coastal Carolina 53-29 in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Ahlers, selected the game MVP, threw for 300 yards on 26-of-38 passing, rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for 14 yards for the Pirates (8-5). Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, the three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year who entered the transfer portal this month, wasn’t as fortunate. Presumably, McCall’s final play in a Coastal Carolina uniform came on a 9-yard touchdown run. He was hit while tumbling into the end zone and never returned to the game.