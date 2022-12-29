BOWL ROUNDUP

Minnesota tops Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carriers with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Ibrahim broke the school record held by Darrell Thompson (1986-89) on a 10-yard gain with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Ibrahim finished with 71 yards on 16 carries before Trey Potts replaced him in the backfield. Daniel Jackson hauled in a pair of TD passes in the win.

Oregon gets Holiday Bowl win over Tar Heels

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bo Nix threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota on fourth down with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis’ PAT bounced off the left upright and went through to give No. 15 Oregon a wild 28-27 victory against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Cota caught the ball at about the 1 and got it across the goal line as he was being tackled by Don Chapman. The play was upheld on review. Lewis then banked in the PAT. Drake Maye’s desperation heave into the end zone fell incomplete as time ran out.

Texas Tech defeats Ole Miss in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 242 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as Texas Tech took advantage of three early turnovers to build a big lead and held on for a 42-25 win over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl. Shough, who finished with a career-high 111 yards rushing, ran for two scores and threw for a third in the first two quarters to help the Red Raiders (8-5) to a 26-7 halftime lead. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart had 361 yards passing with two TD throws and a scoring run, but he threw two of his three interceptions and lost a fumble in the first half to put the Rebels in a huge hole.