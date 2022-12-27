BOWL ROUNDUP

Memphis tops Utah State 38-10, in First Responder Bowl

DALLAS (AP) — Seth Henigan passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to Eddie Lewis — and Jeyvon Ducker ran for two touchdowns to give Memphis a 38-10 win over Utah State in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday.

Henigan’s touchdown passes were all thrown in the second quarter, when Memphis outscored Utah State 21-3. The Tigers outgained the Aggies in the period 179 yards to 39 and 137-16 in the air.

Ducker had a 1-yard plunge and a 48-yard sprint for scores, both in the fourth quarter.

Lewis caught scoring passes of 15 and 22 yards, and Caden Prieskorn caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining in the half for Memphis. Chris Howard added a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter for the Tigers (7-6).

Bishop Davenport threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Brian Cobbs for the Aggies (6-7) in relief of quarterback Cooper Legas, who left early in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Connor Coles kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal for Utah State.

Henigan, a sophomore who played high school ball about 70 miles north of Dallas in Denton, Texas, was 20 for 29.

Buffalo tops Georgia Southern 23-21 in Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Buffalo built a lead with Cole Snyder’s passing and Alex McNulty’s kicking.

The Bulls put the Camellia Bowl away with an unrelenting barrage of fourth-quarter runs by Tajay Ahmed for a 23-21 victory over Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

Snyder passed for 265 yards and Ahmed took over the final quarter with 14 carries.

“This was kind of a small episode of kind of who we’ve been and what our season looked like,” Buffalo coach Maurice Linguist said. “Just tough yards, grind out play after play. And kind of throw a blanket over the scoreboard and just pound the rock, is what we say.”

The Bulls (7-6) chewed up the clock with runs from Ahmed on 11 consecutive plays and one pile-pushing final first down. The former walk-on, who was awarded a scholarship in the spring, finished with 27 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.

That last first down meant quarterback Kyle Vantrease and Georgia Southern (6-7) couldn’t get the ball back for a final chance against Vantrease’s former team, with whom he spent five years and started 26 games before transferring.

Snyder, a Rutgers transfer, completed 21 of 38 passes, including a 32-yard touchdown to game MVP Justin Marshall to outduel his predecessor.

Quian Williams gained 100 yards on five catches, and Marshall caught 11 passes for 127 yards in what the graduate transfer from Louisville called his best college game. The last catch was Marshall’s biggest, and a replay upheld the on-field call that Marshall’s right foot stayed in bounds.

Vantrease completed 28 of 45 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Beau Johnson had five catches for 118 yards.

It was Buffalo’s third straight bowl win after going 0-3 in bowls. And the victory came after an 0-3 start this season.