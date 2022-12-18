Frank Gore Jr. ran for an NCAA bowl-record 329 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to help Southern Miss hold off Rice (5-8) for a 38-24 win in Birmingham.

Gore, the son of the former NFL star, had a 64-yard scoring run in the second quarter, threw an 18-yard touchdown pass in the third and ran for 55 yards for another score in the fourth. He also ran 59 yards to set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Golden Eagles (7-6).

Gore, who had 21 carries, broke the mark of 317 yards set by Appalachian State’s Camerun Peoples in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl against North Texas. Gore broke the Southern Miss record of 304 by Sam Dejarnette against Florida State in 1982.

New Mexico Bowl

Cornerback Jakon Robinson stopped SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai on a 2-point conversion try with eight seconds left in the game and BYU beat the Mustangs 24-23 in the New Mexico Bowl.

Mordecai, who finished with 218 passing yards and two touchdowns, tried to cut up the middle on a run and was dropped by Robinson, shutting down SMU’s comeback attempt from a 24-10 third-quarter deficit. The 2-point try came after Jordan Kerley caught a 12-yard TD pass from Mordecai.

Taking his first snaps in a college game, BYU redshirt freshman Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters ran for a game-leading 96 yards with a touchdown, and Christopher Brooks added 88 yards and a score for the Cougars (8-5). Maiava-Peters was 7 of 12 passing for 47 yards and an interception.

Miami Beach Bowl

Running back Ashton Jeanty carried the ball 28 times for 178 yards and a touchdown as Boise State defeated North Texas in Miami.

Taylen Green completed 13 of 22 passes for 137 yards and a score for the Broncos (10-4) Most of his passes went to LaTrell Caples, who had six catches for 87 yards.

Quarterback Austin Aune completed 17 of 31 passes for 238 yards, a TD and two interceptions for the Mean Green (7-7). Jordan Smart led the receivers with three catches for 94 yards. Running back Ikaika Ragsdale carried the ball 21 times for 94 yards and two TDs.