No. 23 Cincinnati downs Boston College, 38-6 in Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Desmond Ridder and No. 23 Cincinnati wrote a much happier ending to their season.

Ridder ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to lead No. 23 Cincinnati to a 38-6 victory over Boston College on Thursday in the lightning-delayed Birmingham Bowl.

GATOR BOWL

Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

ROSE BOWL

No. 7 Oregon 28. No. 11 Wisconsin 27 

PASADENA, Calif. — Justin Herbert scored his third rushing touchdown of the 106th Rose Bowl on a thrilling 30-yard run with 7:41 to play Wednesday night, and No. 7 Oregon held off No. 11 Wisconsin 28-27 to win its third straight trip to the Granddaddy of Them All.

Brady Breeze returned a fumble 31 yards for an early touchdown for the Ducks (12-2). Herbert then made his go-ahead rambling run on the next snap after Breeze forced another fumble in yet another frenetic edition of this venerated bowl game.

SUGAR BOWL

No. 5 Georgia 26, No. 8 Baylor 14

NEW ORLEANS — George Pickens caught 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown as Georgia defeated Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, coming back from a concussion in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 7, was sidelined again in the fourth quarter when the back of his head appeared to hit hard on the turf as he was taken down by two defenders along the sideline.

Jake Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns without an interception for Georgia (12-2), which lost to Texas in the Sugar Bowl last season.

