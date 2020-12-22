Boss won't let employee check phone at desk

DEAR HARRIETTE: My job doesn't have any written policy about allowing phones at our desk. I've worked for this company for more than 10 years, and I've never had an issue. I have kids, and I am a nervous wreck with them in high school during the pandemic, so I check my phone and text them throughout the day.

We just got a new manager, and she is completely against cellphones at our desks. She asked me to use my phone in the bathroom only, but now I am constantly away from my desk. Other co-workers in different sections of the office use their phones with the permission of their managers, but mine won't budge. It seems as if this manager is overcompensating for being new. Am in the wrong for how I feel? -- Bathroom Cellphone

DEAR BATHROOM CELLPHONE: Take a deep breath and develop a new strategy. Creating friction with your boss is not going to invite success for you. I understand your concern about your children being in school at this uncertain time. But it is likely hard for them to text you all the time. I recommend that you come up with times that your teens can text you with updates -- preferably in between classes -- unless there is an emergency. Then have them text you when they are leaving school and when they get home. Keep your phone in your pocket or wear a smartwatch so you can feel the buzz.