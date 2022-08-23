Boss shows favoritism to employees with kids

DEAR HARRIETTE: My supervisor seems to respect only the employees who have children. For example, a co-worker of mine was running late to work the other day and said it was because her kids made her late. My supervisor, a mother of two, was understanding and laughed it off. My co-worker didn't receive a write-up or any type of penalty for her tardiness. I was running late the other day because of car issues, and my supervisor made me stay an additional 15 minutes to make up for my tardiness. This is completely unfair and discriminatory. Should I make a formal complaint? -- Discrimination

DEAR DISCRIMINATION: If you feel confident enough, go to your supervisor first. Tell her that you want to talk to her about something sensitive. Get her attention and an agreement to listen. Then point out that you have noticed something that disturbs you -- namely, that she seems to accommodate employees with children while not doing the same for others. Acknowledge that she may not realize this, so you want to give her a couple of examples. Explain that you feel this is unfair.

Listen to see how she reacts. She may genuinely be unaware of her bias toward employees with children and may agree immediately to change her behavior. If you feel that she will not comply, speak to HR.

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was having a heart-to-heart with a friend of mine when she told me a secret that sort of alarmed me. She was being candid, and I didn't want to make her uncomfortable, so I didn't press the issue too much, but she said something about how she has struggled with suicidal thoughts in the past. Even though she spoke about it in a past tense, I can't help but wonder if there is still cause for concern. What would be the right thing to do after a revelation like that? -- Heart-To-Heart

DEAR HEART-TO-HEART: Carve out a private moment with her soon and tell her that you have been thinking about what she told you. Ask her if she still sometimes has suicidal thoughts. In the past few years, suicide rates have risen, in part due to the isolation of the pandemic. Tell her there is no shame in talking about her feelings and getting help. If she says she continues to struggle, thank her for confiding in you, but make it clear that you don't know how to support her through this vulnerable moment. Offer to listen, and encourage her to seek professional help. Talking to a therapist would be perfect. In case of emergency, she should call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline -- all you have to do now is dial 988.