Boss gives employee too much work

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boss has no respect for my time. I am considered a junior executive at my company, and I have a long list of tasks that I am supposed to complete daily. However, whenever my boss needs something, she expects me to drop everything and attend to the issue of the moment. It is impossible for me to get all my work done when she is constantly interrupting me. What's worse is that at the end of the week or month, depending upon when she checks on things, she will berate me for not completing something that was on my list. Never mind that I didn't even have a second to do that thing because I was too busy with what she threw at me. How can I become successful in this position if it seems like my boss is setting me up for failure? -- Overwhelmed

DEAR OVERWHELMED: Rather than constantly reacting to the barrage of last-minute requests, it is time for you to be proactive. Step back and do an evaluation of the work you have been completing and that which you are tasked to do. Review your hours and how you have been using your time. Look to see how you might be better able to complete the regular duties while also making space for last-minute requests. Look to see if you can create flexibility in your schedule to get them all done.