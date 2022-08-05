Boselli carries memories of late father into Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tony Boselli has a video to watch, a bona fide tear-jerker that's sure to turn one of the toughest offensive tackles in NFL history into an emotional wreck.

It's a congratulatory message from his father, recorded 11 days before Don Anthony Boselli Sr. died following a 10-month bout with cancer.

Tony's friends and family played it for him during a party celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in early February. The 6-foot-7 Colorado native and former USC star nicknamed "Big Bo" couldn't bear to even peek at the big screen.

The first pick in Jacksonville Jaguars history and the franchise's first Hall of Fame selection buried his face in his hands, losing control as an ultra-proud father gushed about his uber-successful son.

"I get emotional just thinking about it," Boselli said recently. "I still haven't got up the strength to go back and watch it all."

He plans to, though. Boselli hopes to muster the nerve to hit play before next Saturday's Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.

During his Jacksonville tenure, he was perhaps the best left tackle in the league. He allowed 15½ sacks in 91 games and was a three-time All-Pro (1997-99).

He took his game to another level against the NFL's top competition, stifling stars such as Reggie White, John Randle and Bruce Smith along the way.

His best play often gets lost in the shuffle. On Nov. 8, 1998, Cincinnati cornerback Artrell Hawkins scooped up Mark Brunell's fumble at the Jaguars 40-yard line and appeared headed for a touchdown. But Hawkins started celebrating too soon and pointing at a 330-pound Boselli who was chasing him. Boselli ended up catching him at the 15.

Six plays later, Jaguars cornerback Aaron Beasley picked up Neil O'Donnell's fumble and returned it 90 yards for a score and a 24-0 lead.

"Hopefully, it defines the whole team," Boselli said after the victory.

It certainly did Boselli, a hard-nosed left tackle who was willing to do anything to help the Jaguars win. He was a leader in the locker room and in the community, and he remains an integral part of the organization more than two decades after his last game. He's currently an NFL radio analyst for Westwood One and part of Jacksonville's preseason broadcast team.