Bonding with my husband's ex-wife

Dear Annie: I see so many columns where parents don't get the result they want from their children. I lucked out with the help of my clever pediatrician, whose advice was to give kids more control over their lives while teaching responsibility.

When my son was about 7, he did NOT want to go to bed or get up in the morning. So, we went and picked out his own alarm clock. I wanted him to go to bed at 8 p.m., so first I asked him if he thought he should go to bed at 7 or 7:30. "Oh, 8:00," he said. "OK." So then I asked, "What time do you think you should take your shower?"

Needless to say, the next night at his chosen time, he stood up and said like a big man, "Well, I gotta go take my shower and then go to bed." The next morning, he got up when his alarm clock rang! Peace! -- Happy Mommy

Dear Happy Mommy: Thank you for sharing the wonderful advice of your very wise pediatrician. I have no doubt you will help countless parents out there with this simple yet effective way of parenting.

Dear Annie: In this "COVID age," why is it still acceptable to blow one's nose in public?