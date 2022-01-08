Bolton's fumble return sparks Chiefs' 28-24 win over Broncos

DENVER (AP) — Linebacker Nick Bolton's 86-yard fumble return after Melvin Ingram III darted into Denver's backfield untouched and stripped Melvin Gordon powered the Kansas City Chiefs to a 28-24 victory over the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

With their 13th consecutive win over the Broncos, the Chiefs (12-5) kept alive their hopes of getting the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

They need Houston to upset Tennessee on Sunday to get the pole position; otherwise, they're the second seed and will host a wild-card game next weekend in their quest to reach a third consecutive Super Bowl.

"We're ready to go against wherever against whomever," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill could surely use the week off that goes to the top seed in each conference. He injured a heel in pregame warmups and was held to one catch for 2 yards.

With Hill hurt, Mecole Hardman stepped up with eight catches for 103 yards.

"No one is Tyreek. He's a special player that has never been seen in this league," Mahomes said. "But Mecole is pretty close. ... He was prepared for this moment."

The Broncos (7-10) were ahead 21-20 and driving for another touchdown when Ingram sped past tight end Noah Fant and blew up the play just as Drew Lock handed the ball to Gordon.

Bolton scooped up the loose ball and rumbled 86 yards to give the Chiefs their biggest lead, and Mahomes' keeper on the 2-point conversion made it 28-21.

