BolaWraps rope into South Carolina police departments

There are charging handles on the BolaWrap's exterior to press before firing the restraining line, similar to using a firearm. There are two buttons on the device: a smaller one which activates the green laser, and a button in the center of the device used to deploy the cord.

The velocity of the barbs attached to the cord will wrap it around an object in its trajectory. The cord's 8-foot length allows it to wrap tightly one to three times around a person's abdomen or legs, depending on body size, according to Wrap Technologies

Officers are instructed to aim the wrap only below the chest. Though, if it were to be fired above the chest, the cord would not have enough velocity to tightly wrap around a person's neck or head, making it difficult, but possible, to choke the target, Cornett said.

Should the wrap be fired above the chest, there is a risk the hooks could injure a person's face, he said.

The empty cartridge slides out of the device after the wrap is fired. The cord can then be cut off the ensnared person.

Police departments across the country have a history of looking for alternatives to wrestling with a suspect or shooting someone, said Seth Stoughton, criminology and law professor at the University of South Carolina.