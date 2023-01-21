Boil water advisory lifted

The City of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities advises the water customers at Perry Drive, 195 to 1290 Oaklane, 815 to 989 Northwood Drive, Lake Drive, Lake Circle in Orangeburg County no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.

Following flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.

Should you have any questions concerning this repeal of the Boil Water Advisory, you may call the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities Water Division at (803) 268-4404 or if after hours (803) 268-4100.