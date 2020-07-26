Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

"He fought for rights up unto his death," said Surles, 70.

She was in high school on Bloody Sunday and remembered watching the news footage of Lewis being beaten with horror.

"They didn't give up and something good came from it. Still need some improvement, but something good came from it."

"John was willing to sacrifice life so we can have the freedom to vote," said Edna Goldsmith, who was wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt. "We want to see him off with a bang."

Lewis left his family's farm in Pike County, Alabama, in the 1950s to begin the fight against segregation and racial oppression. He received a hero's welcome on his final stop in his home state.

After tracing the route of the completed Selma to Montgomery march, an honor guard carried Lewis' flag-draped casket into the Alabama Capitol, where he will lie in repose.

Peggy Wallace Kennedy, the daughter of former segregationist governor Wallace, was among those in the Capitol for the receiving ceremony, along with most of Alabama's congressional delegation. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey placed a wreath of flowers shaped like the Alabama flag by the casket. U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell placed a wreath shaped like the American flag.