Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito

Jones said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Brian Laundrie around the camp sites, the same area that was the subject of law enforcement search efforts over the weekend.

Petito and her boyfriend, Laundrie, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents' home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen Tuesday by family members in Florida.

More than 50 law enforcement officers on Sunday started a second day of searching for Laundrie at the more than 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, a wildlife area with more than 100 miles of trails, as well as campgrounds.

Petito's family filed a missing persons report Sept. 11 with police in Suffolk County, New York.

Petito's family had been pleading for the Laundrie family to tell them where their son last saw her. Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on Long Island, New York. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles south of Sarasota.