Bo Bichette leads resilient Blue Jays past Braves again, 8-4

"It seems like if our pitching does the job we're always going to have a chance, and it was true in every one of these three games," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Acuña led off the game with his major league-high 12th homer, then got hurt while trying to beat out a grounder to third base.

Acuña initially was ruled safe by first base umpire Mike Estabrook before a video review overturned the call. Acuña hopped down the right-field line, then collapsed onto the outfield grass. He was able to walk back to the dugout with a slight limp.

"Those are scary moments for players, especially when they've got the torque and force he's running with," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Smith gave up four runs and five hits in the ninth while recording only one out. The left-hander's ERA climbed to 5.02.

"Sometimes it happens," Smith said. "Balls find holes and the inning keeps rolling. It happens."

Dansby Swanson's two-run homer in the sixth had given Atlanta a 4-3 lead. The Blue Jays pulled even in the eighth when Biggio's double drove in Teoscar Hernández, who walked.