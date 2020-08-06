Blue Jays beat depleted Braves

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATLANTA (AP) — Hyun-Jin Ryu combined with four relievers on a three-hitter and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the shorthanded Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Ryu lasted only five innings but was dominant as he gave up only one hit, an infield single by Adam Duvall in the second.

Duvall homered in the seventh off Thomas Hatch.

Anthony Bass issued a one-out walk in the ninth to Marcell Ozuna, who moved to second on Travis d'Arnaud's single to left field. Duvall hit into a double play to end the game as Bass earned his second save.

Ryu (1-1) struck out eight as he showed the form that produced a majors-leading 2.32 ERA for the Dodgers in 2019. The left-hander from South Korea had an 8.00 ERA in his first two starts for Toronto.

"I wish this win would have come a lot earlier," Ryu said through a translator. "I guess the third time is the charm. I hope this sets me up for future success."

Ryu signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Blue Jays in December. The strong start helped the Blue Jays end a three-game losing streak.