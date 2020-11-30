Block screens' blue light to get better sleep

Dear Doctors: Our family spends a lot of time these days on our screens. I've always had trouble sleeping, but now my husband and our two teen boys are struggling, too. Do you think all the screen time could be why?

Dear Reader: We're all dealing with so much right now -- stress, anxiety, isolation and uncertainty -- that poor sleep has evolved into an epidemic of its own. And with a large portion of our daily lives taking place online, it's quite possible that the high-energy light emitted by our computers, tablets and smartphones is adding to the toll.

For many of us, the work day, the school day and even socializing have shifted online. Add to that the hours we were already spending on our screens before the pandemic, and many of us are getting the highest daily doses yet of what's known as "blue light."

Similar to sunlight, blue light has been shown to suppress the release of melatonin, a hormone in the brain that makes you feel sleepy. Recent studies have found that prolonged exposure to blue light, particularly in the hours before bed, confuses the brain.