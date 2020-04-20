Blind to accomplishment

Dear Annie: I am a 67-year-old male. I married for the first time when I was 34. All my friends had gotten married, and my wife-to-be was studying to be a doctor, and I knew that would make people look up to me. Our marriage lasted 25 years, not because I was happy but because I just was too timid to leave. We raised three children together, and I stayed at home while my wife worked. I was miserable because I felt like I had never really grown up and led my own life. I wanted to leave but did not want to when the children were young. At least that was my excuse. When the youngest was 13, I started acting out with anger, yelling at the children and my wife. I just raised such a fuss all the time that my wife finally asked me to leave.

I met a young, pretty woman online, and one thing led to another. She ended up moving to my state, and we were married soon afterward. She brought her 7-year-old daughter with her. I knew in my heart that I did not want to be married again, and I absolutely knew that I did not want to be burdened with a child, but I did not have the courage to say no. I did try, but her tears stopped me cold. Now, five years later, she is the main breadwinner and is very successful in her work. I am a stay-at-home father who feels like a loser. Same old story.