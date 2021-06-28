Bleak outlook on marriage

Dear Annie: I'm in love, 50 years old and frustrated.

I've been with my wonderful boyfriend for 10 years now. My ex tragically died a year before we met, and the current relationship was completely unexpected and refreshing, as I had no plans to ever love again. He, too, had been single (for a year) prior to our dating.

During our first year of dating, we agreed that neither of us was looking for marriage. Our guards were clearly on display because of previous relationship heartbreak. We are both single parents, homeowners, educated, never previously married and working in the same career field.

However, we've routinely and favorably discussed marriage since then. During a birthday dinner, surprisingly, he shared that he had selected the restaurant as a gorgeous, quaint venue that could accommodate both our desires for a romantic, small wedding. I was pleasantly surprised, and it appeared that we were moving in the direction we had planned. He suggested that he would one day ask me the big question when he got his finances in order, as he confessed he felt emasculated by my income. Since his confession, I've made every effort to routinely express how much I need and appreciate him, and now finances are only brought up by him.