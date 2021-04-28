Bladder issues not limited to women

by Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D.

Dear Doctor: I'm a 52-year-old man, and I find that lately I have to urinate more often. My doctor says that it's overactive bladder. I thought that's something that happens to women. Why am I getting it? My doctor says it's not because of my prostate.

Dear Reader: It's true that many types of bladder issues, including overactive bladder, tend to be more common in women than in men. This is attributed to life events that are unique to women, including pregnancy and childbirth, and the hormonal changes that accompany menopause.

But, as you have now experienced, bladder problems occur in men as well. A gender-specific cause of overactive bladder in men does include an enlarged prostate. This can occur because the prostate sits just below the connection point of the bladder and the urethra, which is the tube through which urine exits the body. If the prostate presses against the urethra and impedes the flow of urine, it can lead to irritation that causes the bladder to contract. This can create the need to go, even when only small amounts of urine are present.