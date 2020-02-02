As the end of slavery and the Civil War drew nearer, the population of Orangeburg County consisted of 8,108 whites, 205 free blacks and 16,583 slaves in the 1860 census. With the Emancipation Proclamation in place, it was only a matter of time before America would began marching into a life of uncertainty in terms of the blacks and whites and how they would cohabitate. Many of the whites did not embrace the social and economic changes they would have to face in the future.
The reconstruction of the nation was at hand, and therefore, the blacks and whites had to find ways to live and work together to make the country function as one.
The following article will describe the life of a former slave who lived in Orangeburg County during the ending years of slavery. Without any doubt, the treatment and life of each slave took on different meanings from one end of the spectrum to the other.
On Aug. 26, 1952, The T&D reported: “99-Year-Old Ex-Slave Returns to Visit Old Home Hear Here and Reminisces On ‘Old Boss’ -- By Joe Saseen -- Solomon Code, a 99-year-old colored man and former slave, is living testimony that all slave-owners during the pre-Civil War era were not the ruthless type that many persons have been led to believe.
"While only a boy of 12 Uncle Code was freed, but admitted that he never once was treated unkindly by his former owner, Howell Easterling. In fact, after working for one cent a day for a week after he was set free, he went back to the “Old Boss” never to leave him again until Mr. Easterling died when Uncle Code was 27 years old.”
NOTE: According to “Orangeburgh District 1768-1868 History and Records” by Daniel Marchant Culler, Howell Easterling in 1862 was a school commissioner for Ebenezer Church which had a total number of 14 students enrolled.
“The old colored man, tall in stature, with an extremely sharp mind and with no apparent physical defects except for an injured right leg, sat erect in his chair at Charles A. Howell’s farm just off the Edisto Road and reminisced about the South he knew before the emancipation.
“Uncle Code, who now lives at Ridgeville, was visiting his half-sister on the Edisto Road when he first saw Mr. Howell, and by just looking at his features, he remarked to his sister how much ‘that man’ looked like old Captain Easterling. His sister told him that the gentleman was Mr. Howell and Uncle Code immediately went over to him, stating that he had served under his great grandfather. Mr. Howell then took him to his house where he saw the sixth generation of the Easterling descendants.
“Uncle Code was born on the Fourth of July, but here his memory failed him momentarily as he couldn’t supply the exact year. Perhaps it was 1853.
“Born on John S. Jennings plantation near Cope, which bordered the Easterling land, Uncle Code was given to Easterling’s wife by her sister while he was very young. Once on this plantation, he worked as a calf boy and, when he became older, took care of Easterling’s four horses.
“He could not help but laugh at an incident that took place the day the Yankees came to Mr. Jennings’ home. Upon their arrival, Mr. Jennings attempted to flee on his horse and, just as he jumped a fence, a soldier shot at him and ‘his coat-tail was torn off by a ball.’ The Yankees were not as careless with fire as they had been in other parts of the South, but Uncle Code could remember their burning a few bridges and, for some unknown reason, destroying the stored up food in the smoke house.
“Captain Easterling never laid a hand on any of his slaves, according to the old Negro, and always made sure that they were properly clothed and fed. Each family was given an amount of food in proportion to the size of the family and it was always enough. He described how all the plantations were self-sufficient, having their own tannery, wheat and grist mills and of course the vegetables from the field. They even had their own spinning looms for making clothes, and each Sunday the kids were hauled out of the twin row of houses that bordered the road leading down to the river for their regular clothing inspection.
“With a grin on his face, Uncle Code talked about the time he was caught away from the plantation without his house ticket. During those days, slaves were not allowed to wander off their owner’s land unless they carried a slip saying that they had been given permission. When the patrol came upon Uncle Code out squirrel hunting, they asked him for his ticket, which, of course, he couldn’t produce.
“The patrol brought him back to Captain Easterling, expecting him to give the then young colored boy a thrashing. Instead, Captain Easterling thumped the boy on the head and sent him back to the pasture. ‘He’d always thump me,’ Uncle Code said, making the motion with his thumb and index finger, ‘but that was all.’
“When asked if the colored people left the plantations to follow the Yankees after they were freed, Uncle Code replied, ‘A few people followed them, but after a while, they all came back.’
“The spry old colored man was married for fifty-two years, and his wife gave birth to fourteen boys and two girls. Most of them and his wife are now dead and he hasn’t seen the remainder of his family for some time.
“Uncle Code didn’t mention the secret of his long life, but a good guess would attribute it to a clear recollection of many rich experiences.”
This story about the life of Solomon Code as a slave is only one grain in the tons of others that existed during the years of the blacks being enslaved in Orangeburg County from 1704 to 1865. Those 161 years of the blacks and whites playing their roles opposite each other brought forth a multitude of experiences, including the good, bad, and sadly to say, the ugly.
