Black sheep finding new pastures

Dear Annie: I'm 20 years old and from New York. I've been in and out of my house since I was little. My mom and I would get into small arguments, and she would decide to send me to my dad's house. This took a toll on me; I feel like she doesn't want me here.

I came back a year ago, and she promised everything would change. But it's still the same, only worse. I want to go to college, but she won't let me because she's worried about how her rent would get raised because of it. To me, that's not fair. I have an older sister, and she has already graduated from college. So why not me?

I feel like the black sheep in this house, and she wants me to get a job, but it's so hard to find one. She thinks it's so easy, but it's not. I've had so many negative thoughts, but I won't do anything because that would make me weak. Please, I don't know what to do. -- Black Sheep