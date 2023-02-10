Even while facing racism and prejudice at home, 18 Black athletes became heroes during the 1936 Olympics -- an event held in Nazi Germany. Their presence and success were hailed as a rebuke to Hitler’s master-race myths where he proclaimed the supremacy of the Aryan race.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum lists the medals won by the Black athletes of the team, primarily in track and field events. While Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals, was the most famous of the group, others proved that he wasn’t an exception.

John Woodruff won gold in the 800-meter race. Cornelius Johnson took gold in the high jump with Dave Albritton winning silver. Mack Robinson, the older brother of Jackie Robinson, won silver in the 200-meter dash, just four-tenths of a second behind Owens. Ralph Metcalfe, who later went on to become a U.S. congressman, won a gold in the 4x100-meter relay and a silver in the 100-meter race. He came in just a tenth of a second behind Owens.

According to NPR, 18 Black athletes won 14 medals, eight of them gold, which represented a quarter of the 56 medals won by the entire U.S. team. They were hailed by the African-American newspaper, The Pittsburgh Courier, as “The Black Eagles.”

The racism was fierce against them in Germany. In his diary, Joseph Goebbels, the head of propaganda for the Nazis, wrote, “white humanity should be ashamed of itself.” He was referring, according to Andrew Maraniss, the author of “Games of Deception,” to whites losing and that they allowed Black people to compete.

When the leader of the Hitler Youth told Hitler he should pose for a picture with Owens, Hitler responded angrily, “The Americans ought to be ashamed of themselves for letting their medals be won by Negroes. I myself would never shake hands with one of them.”

While white people in both Germany and the U.S. published racial slurs about how Black athletes succeeded because of their “jungle” backgrounds, a white Boston Globe columnist challenged them, “The best the Nazis have been able to do with the racial problem created by Jesse Owens & Co. is to theorize that these represent a race of American helots, more nearly akin to the panther and the jack rabbit than to their Aryan competitors. This is a view that conveniently disregards the fact that one of these colored athletes is a Phi Beta Kappa scholarship man, one is in medical school, one a law student and the others are meeting the requirements of American college life.”

When the athletes returned home, they again faced prejudice. Unlike other athletes, none of them were invited to the White House or got to shake the hand of the then-president, Franklin Roosevelt. Jesse Owens famously told a crowd that he didn’t even get a telegram from the president.

Some would go on to success while others struggled to survive. Robinson, according to NPR, once used his Olympic jacket to keep warm while he was working as a street sweeper.