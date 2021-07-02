Bitten by love

Dear Annie: Your answer to "In Love but Losing," who was dating a younger man but whose adult son did not approve, was great. My boyfriend is 27 years younger than me. We have been together for eight years, living together for seven. We rarely even remember that there is an age difference. My son, who is a few years older than my boyfriend, didn't approve at first but kept an open mind, and now he and my boyfriend get along. They call, text, hang out, sometimes even without me. The only family problem we still have is with my boyfriend's mom and sister. (I'm the same age as his mother.) They feel I am keeping him from finding someone to be happy with for the rest of his life. My response to them is every day he leaves the house to go to work, he chooses to return. -- No Judgment There