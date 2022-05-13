Bishop Ronald E. Brown Day May 18

Mayor Michael C. Butler proclaimed May 18 as “Bishop Ronald E. Brown Day” at the late bishop’s official home-going service.

Brown, who passed away in May of 2019, was the presiding prelate, pastor and founder of the Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple Inc. in Orangeburg. He was also the founder of the Lighthouse Tabernacle Deliverance Temple in Savannah, Ga., and the Faith Tabernacle Deliverance Temple of Miami.

Brown’s travels took him across the country and internationally to many Caribbean nations, the Holy Land and Egypt. A “preacher’s preacher,” many evangelists, Bible teachers, pastors, bishops and apostles were inspired by his messages.

Additionally, his media ministries (radio, message and music CDs) reached multitudes. He received an honorary doctor of divinity degree in 1980 from United Christian College, Goldsboro, N.C.; and in 1987 was ordained bishop by the United Churches of Deliverance Inc., Winston-Salem, N.C. He authored two books, “The Disturbing Christ” and “Behold Aaron’s Rod.” With his independent church-owned label, he also claimed a top spot on Billboard’s top-selling gospel albums chart for 30 weeks with the 1996 release, “Having Good Old Fashion Church, Parts I and II” and “Sounds of Pentecost.”

Brown’s legacy was one of compassion for the souls of people; spiritual development for the church of God; and community outreach for those in need. Yearly, he promoted outreach programs that encompassed the Orangeburg and surrounding communities. Activities such as preparing food, clothes, and other items for indigent families during special seasons, as well as when the need arose.

On Wednesday, May 18, Pastor Larry D. Palmer and the church will commemorate this legendary leader by hosting a community Gospel Jam from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., highlighting Bishop Brown’s music and CD messages. At 7:30 p.m. a special service will culminate the day of celebration. Pastor A.A. Dicks of Friendship Baptist Church, Columbia, ill be the guest speaker.

Random acts of kindness will take place during the entire day by the membership in various locations. The public is invited to attend the activities at the local church, 1161 Amelia St., Orangeburg.

