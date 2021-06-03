Bipartisanship is overrated

McConnell's decision to oppose the Jan. 6 commission is the perfect test case for the starry-eyed view -- held by Manchin, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and a few others who are less vocal about it -- that the Senate can still be made to function the way it did in the past.

Even though McConnell declared earlier this month that "one hundred percent of our focus is on stopping this new administration," surely the GOP would agree that there should be a comprehensive, nonpartisan investigation of the violent invasion of the Capitol, which left scores of police officers injured and endangered members of Congress as well as then-Vice President Mike Pence. Surely, as Manchin said, there must be at least 10 Republicans willing to vote to advance legislation that has already been shaped and reshaped to accommodate the GOP's demands. Right?

Wrong. Given McConnell's opposition, only a few GOP senators seem prepared to support the commission bill. The Capitol had not been breached since British troops sacked and burned it in 1814. But McConnell and the Republicans are taking the position that there is nothing worthwhile to be learned by a wide-angle investigation, conducted in a setting less rancorous than congressional committees, and that it is already time to move on.