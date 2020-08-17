Biden's convention: Left and Not-So-Left unite against Trump

"My friends, I say to you, and to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election: The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake," Sanders declared.

Kasich said his status as a lifelong Republican "holds second place to my responsibility to my country."

"In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times," he said of his participation at the Democrats' convention. He added: "Many of us can't imagine four more years going down this path."

The unified message came as Democrats launched the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era. The all-virtual affair was the first without a central meeting place or cheering throngs. And there were real questions about whether the prime-time event would adequately energize the disparate factions Biden hopes to capture.

Republicans face a similar challenge next week.

Trump sought to undermine the Democrats' big night by hosting a political rally in Wisconsin, where Biden's party had originally planned this week's convention. He called the Democrats' event "a snooze" before it even began.