Biden vows his unity can save country; Trump hits Midwest

"This election is a matter of economic survival for Michigan," the president said, arguing that the state's economy was strong before the coronavirus pandemic hit. "Look what I've done."

Trump also cheered Senate candidate John James — who may ultimately have a better chance of winning the state than the president — while attacking Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for moving aggressively to shut down much of the state's economy to slow the virus' spread. He even seemed to cast doubt on federal authorities breaking up what they said was a plot to kidnap her, which Whitmer has argued Trump's "violent rhetoric" helped spark.

"It was our people that helped her out with her problem. And we'll have to see if it's a problem. Right?" Trump said. "People are entitled to say 'maybe it was a problem. Maybe it wasn't.'"

Biden, even as he predicted the country could rise above politics, went after his election rival, accusing Trump anew of bungling the federal response to the pandemic that has seen new cases surging in many areas, and failing to manage the economic fallout or combat institutional racism and police brutality that have sparked widespread demonstrations.