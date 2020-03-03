Biden scores big early with West to come

Super Tuesday may intensify pressure on Warren and Bloomberg to rethink their campaigns and may ultimately result in the race winnowing to Biden and Sanders, two white men in their late 70s. That's a dramatic evolution for a Democratic field once celebrated for so many women and candidates of color.

A measure of good news for Bloomberg came in the U.S. territory of American Samoa, where he took five of its six delegates. The final one went to U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

The former mayor was already looking beyond the primary to the November election against Trump, who racked up easy victories in lightly contested Republican primaries across the country.

"We have the resources to beat Trump in swing states that Democrats lost in 2016,” he said Tuesday night while campaigning in Florida.

Two other moderates, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, both left the race in the run-up to Super Tuesday, then endorsed Biden on Monday. That helped unify moderates behind the former vice president, whose campaign risked collapsing until South Carolina.