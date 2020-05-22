Biden says he was too 'cavalier' about black Trump backers

ATLANTA — Joe Biden declared he "should not have been so cavalier" on Friday after he told a prominent black radio host that African Americans who back President Donald Trump "ain't black."

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee quickly moved to address the fallout from his remark, which was interpreted by some as presuming black Americans would vote for him. In a call with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce that was added to his public schedule, Biden said he would never "take the African American community for granted."

"I shouldn't have been such a wise guy," Biden said. "No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background."

That was an acknowledgement of the stinging criticism he received in response to his comments, which he made earlier in the day on "The Breakfast Club," a radio program that is popular in the black community.

The rebukes included allies of Trump's reelection campaign — anxious to go on the offense after weeks of defending the Republican president's response to the coronavirus pandemic — and some activists who warned that Biden must still court black voters, even if African Americans overwhelmingly oppose the president.