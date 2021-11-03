Biden plan: Just do it

Since Ronald Reagan shifted the whole political spectrum far to the right, the reigning philosophy has been to let the rich become obscenely richer and hope some of that wealth makes its way down to the unwashed masses. The result has been shocking levels of inequality that have destabilized our democracy and, for the poor and the working class, turned the highway to the American Dream into a grinding, soul-sapping treadmill.

In an address to the nation Thursday -- aimed especially at Democrats in Congress -- Biden tried to get everyone to see the big picture.

These are "historic investments in our nation and in our people," Biden said. "Somewhere along the way, we stopped investing in ourselves, investing in our people. ... We need to build America from the bottom up and the middle out, not from top down."

Biden's new framework makes genuinely significant progress toward ending the trickle-down paradigm on both spending and taxation. No, it does not go nearly as far as progressives believe is necessary. It doesn't go nearly as far as I believe is necessary. But it is by far the biggest shift away from Reaganomics since the passage of the Affordable Care Act, and maybe the biggest since Reagan left office.