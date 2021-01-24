Biden, Harris bring hope

That is objectively true. The Trump years were terribly consequential -- in all the wrong ways.

We have endured what felt like a 48-month-long, nonstop assault by an assailant who displays toxic malice and slapstick incompetence in roughly equal measure. His one political talent is identifying the cracks in our society and pile-driving wedges into them, turning them into canyons. His narcissism is so vast and absolute that it should be analyzed in psychology textbooks. His love of conspiracy theories and need to be surrounded by fawning sycophants made his administration an unprecedented gusher of brazen lies.

Biden and Harris inherit the task of leading a country where millions believe in an alternative reality. More than 3,000 Americans are dying of COVID-19 every day, yet stubborn fools -- encouraged by Trump to see irresponsibility as "freedom" -- refuse to take the simple precaution of wearing a mask. A substantial portion of the electorate, egged on by Trump's cynical Republican enablers, is wrongly convinced there was massive fraud in the election. The traditional push-pull of liberals vs. conservatives is portrayed in the right-wing mediaverse as a death match between "antifa socialists" and "real Americans," tragically and stupidly raising the stakes.

This is no day for despair, however. Survey the scorched landscape -- but be hopeful.