Biden finds voting voice

President Biden has often drawn strength, comfort and joy from the state of South Carolina. He went to that well again on Friday, traveling to my hometown of Orangeburg for reasons both personal and political, and I believe he was not disappointed.

In February 2020, after Biden had finished poorly in both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, all hope of his ever becoming president seemed lost. But then South Carolina's most powerful Democrat, House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, gave Biden a rousing last-minute endorsement. Biden ended up demolishing his rivals in the state's primary and rode that momentum -- fueled by massive support from African American voters -- to win the nomination and defeat President Donald Trump. In his first visit to South Carolina since that primary, he arrived not on a commercial airliner or a campaign charter but as the principal passenger on Air Force One.

Biden came to return Clyburn's favor by headlining the fall graduation ceremony at South Carolina State University, the historically Black college from which Clyburn graduated six decades ago, and presenting the congressman with the diploma he originally had to receive by mail.

Speaking to an overwhelmingly Black audience, Biden found his voice -- and his passion -- when he turned to Republican attempts to curtail the voting rights of African Americans, Hispanics and other people of color. "I've never seen anything like the unrelenting assault on the right to vote," Biden thundered. "Never. I don't think any of you have, on this stage, ever seen it."

He was wrong on that point. Some of us in the building had indeed seen it before.

When I was growing up in Orangeburg and going to elementary school on the SCSU campus, African Americans across the South were marching, petitioning, clamoring -- and, tragically, dying -- to dismantle Jim Crow oppression and secure the right to vote, which was systematically and brutally denied to us.

The auditorium where Biden spoke is named after three students -- Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond Jr. and Delano Middleton -- who were shot dead by white state troopers during a 1968 demonstration, in what came to be known as the Orangeburg Massacre. The protest began as a demand to integrate the town's one bowling alley, which admitted only whites, but grew into a much larger and louder complaint about South Carolina's continued defiance of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Legally, Jim Crow had already been abolished; as a practical matter, though, it was still very much alive.

Smith and Hammond were SCSU students. Middleton, a bit younger, was a student at Wilkinson High School, which had been the separate-but-unequal Black high school in Orangeburg. Biden's motorcade passed the building that once housed Wilkinson High on the way into town.

"It's not just about who gets to vote or making it easier, as we used to try to do, to make people eligible to be able to vote," Biden told the assembled graduates and their proud family members. "It's about who gets to count the vote or whether your vote counts at all."

"This new sinister combination of voter suppression and election subversion -- it's un-American, it's undemocratic," he added.

Historically speaking, sadly, the denial of voting rights to those who are not White is all too American. But Biden tells audiences that it was the civil rights struggle that drew him into politics in the first place. And after months of talking mostly about covid-19, the economy and the Build Back Better package that he is still trying to get through Congress, Biden appears to have found new energy and purpose in calling for federal legislation to protect voting rights nationwide.

He was even more insistent about the need to confront hatred and racism.

"I thought when we had some of those major victories, we'd finally crossed a threshold," Biden said. "But what I didn't realize is you can defeat hate, but you can't eliminate it. It just slides back under a rock. And when given oxygen by political leaders, it comes out [as] ugly and mean as it was before. We can't give it any oxygen. We have to step on it. We have to respond to it."

That is easier said than done, given a galling confluence of circumstances: the 50-50 makeup of the Senate; the refusal of today's Republicans to debate voting-rights protections that even segregationist Strom Thurmond eventually came to support; and the tyranny of the filibuster rule. The House keeps passing measures to counteract the anti-democratic laws being passed by GOP-controlled state legislatures, and the Senate refuses to let them come up for a vote.

It is not clear there is anything Biden can do to change these dynamics. But he has been giving much more emphasis to the issue of voting rights -- and the shift does not sound, to me, like just a way to avoid talking about vaccine mandates or his latest frustrating conversations with Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va.

"This battle is not over," Biden said. "We must pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. We must. We're going to keep up the fight until we get it done."

In Orangeburg, I had to wonder whether visiting the site of old civil rights battles was giving Biden new resolve to fight the civil rights battle of today -- new appreciation that the right to vote and the right to have our votes counted fairly are far more important than any anachronistic Senate rule.

I thought so. I certainly hope so.

