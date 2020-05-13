Biden double-standard

The same goes for certain media luminaries who were quick to indict Kavanaugh based on gut feelings and other vital signs, though under circumstances that were very different and with evidence that was much thinner. Biden was a grown man who already had been a U.S. senator for 20 years when the alleged attack against Reade, then 29, supposedly took place. Kavanaugh was a high school kid who allegedly grappled with a girl near his own age while at a party where too many beers were consumed.

Not one shred of evidence nor corroboration was ever produced to support Ford's claims against Kavanaugh. Not one. She just seemed credible, people said. But Reade doesn't? On what basis? Don't we believe all women these days? Where was the zeal with which reporters and editorialists investigated and repeated absurd tales of Kavanaugh's high school life, including debunked gang-rape parties?

Republicans treated Ford like a Faberge egg, as White House adviser Kellyanne Conway once noted, while Democrats, until recently shamed into taking Reade somewhat seriously, at first seemed content to regard her as, well, a troubled woman. As though Ford, who claimed she needed two front doors in her house, was a perfect witness.