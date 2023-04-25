WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to "finish this job" and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.

Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age.

He faces a smooth path to winning his party's nomination, with no strong Democratic challengers. But he's still set for a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.

In his first public appearance Tuesday since the announcement, Biden offered a preview of how he plans to navigate the dual roles of president and presidential candidate, using a speech to building trades union members to highlight his accomplishments and undercut his GOP rivals, while showing voters he remained focused on his day job.

Greeted by a raucous crowd of building trades union members — a key base of Democratic support — with "Let's Go Joe" chants, Biden touted the tens of thousands of construction jobs created since he took office that are supported by the legislation he signed into law.

"We — you and I — together we're turning things around and we're doing it in a big way," Biden said. "It's time to finish the job. Finish the job."

The official announcement, in a three-minute video, comes on the four-year anniversary of when Biden declared his bid for the White House in 2019, promising to heal the "soul of the nation" amid the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump — a goal that has remained elusive.

"I said we are in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," Biden said. "The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer."

While the prospect of seeking reelection has been a given for most modern presidents, that's not always been the case for Biden.

A notable swath of Democratic voters has indicated they would prefer he not run, in part because of his age — concerns Biden has called "totally legitimate" but ones he did not address head-on in the launch video.

Yet few things have unified Democratic voters like the prospect of Trump returning to power. Biden's political standing within his party stabilized after Democrats notched a stronger-than-expected performance in last year's midterm elections. The president is set to run again on the same themes that buoyed his party last fall, particularly on preserving access to abortion.

"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There's nothing more important. Nothing more sacred," Biden said in the launch video, depicting Republican extremists as trying to roll back access to abortion, cut Social Security, limit voting rights and ban books they disagree with. "Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away."

"This is not a time to be complacent," Biden added. "That's why I'm running for reelection."

Biden spent his first two years as president combating the coronavirus pandemic and pushing through major bills such as the bipartisan infrastructure package and legislation to promote high-tech manufacturing and climate measures. With Republicans now in control of the House, Biden shifted his focus to implementing those massive laws and making sure voters credit him for the improvements.

The president also has policy goals and unmet promises from his first campaign that he's asking voters to give him another chance to fulfill.

"Let's finish this job. I know we can," Biden said in the video, repeating a mantra he said a dozen times during his State of the Union address in February, listing everything from passing a ban on assault-style weapons and lowering the cost of prescription drugs to codifying a national right to abortion after the Supreme Court's ruling last year overturning Roe v. Wade.

Buoyed by the midterm results, Biden plans to continue to cast all Republicans as embracing what he calls "ultra-MAGA" politics — a reference to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan — regardless of whether his predecessor ends up on the 2024 ballot.

For now, the 76-year-old Trump is the favorite to emerge as the Republican nominee, creating the potential of a historic sequel to the bitterly fought 2020 campaign. But Trump faces significant hurdles of his own, including the designation of being the first former president to face criminal charges.

The remaining GOP field is volatile, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis emerging as an early alternative to Trump. DeSantis' stature is also in question, however, amid questions about his readiness to campaign outside of his increasingly Republican-leaning state.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Tuesday that he would forgo another presidential bid of his own and instead endorse Biden's reelection.

The leading progressive, who was Biden's chief rival in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, told The Associated Press he would “do everything I can to see the president is reelected.”

On Tuesday, Biden named White House adviser Julie Chávez Rodríguez to serve as campaign manager and Quentin Fulks, who ran Sen. Raphael Warnock's reelection campaign in Georgia last year, to serve as principal deputy campaign manager.

The campaign co-chairs will be Reps. Lisa Blunt-Rochester, Jim Clyburn and Veronica Escobar; Sens. Chris Coons and Tammy Duckworth; entertainment mogul and Democratic mega-donor Jeffrey Katzenberg; and Whitmer.