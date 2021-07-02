BFF jealous of new relationship

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm in a brand-new relationship with a man, and I am in love. We talk constantly and never get bored with each other. Naturally, this new relationship has become a high priority in my life. Unfortunately, my best friend is feeling neglected. She becomes upset with me when we haven't spoken for a few days and is starting to demand a little bit more of my time than usual. What should I do? -- Still My Best Friend

DEAR STILL MY BEST FRIEND: Carve out an afternoon to spend with your best friend. Let your boyfriend know that it is important to you to spend some quality time with her so that you can be fully present with her and not thinking about connecting with him. Talk to her. Acknowledge that you know things are different: You have fallen in love with this man. You realize that you don't have as much free time as you once did to hang out with her because he is a priority now. Assure her that you are not dumping her. Ask her to be patient. You want to give this relationship a chance, which means you are choosing to put in a lot of time. Promise that you won't forget her or abandon her. But, for now, you need her to cut you some slack.

When you are with your boyfriend, make sure he understands how close you and your best friend are and that it's important to you that he and she get to know each other.